NA 148 By-election Campaigns Must End By Friday Midnight: ECP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2024 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has instructed the candidates and political parties participating in the by-election of NA 148, Multan, to conclude their election campaigns precisely at midnight between May 17 and May 18.

A spokesperson for the Commission issued a statement here Thursday cautioning candidates and political parties against organizing gatherings, corner meetings, or any other political activities beyond the deadline, emphasizing that they could face legal repercussions.

Additionally, she clarified that advertisements on electronic and print media are prohibited after the deadline. Media outlets are permitted to broadcast election results one hour after the polling concludes, clarifying that these results are unofficial and subject to change.

