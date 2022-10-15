UrduPoint.com

NA 157 Bye Elections: Tough Contest Likely Between Ali Musa Gilani & Mahr Bano Qureshi

Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2022 | 03:30 PM

NA 157 Bye Elections: Tough contest likely between Ali Musa Gilani & Mahr Bano Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :About 462,205 voters will exercise their right to vote in bye elections NA 157 wherein a tough contest is likely between Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) candidate Syed Ali Musa Gillani (son of Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani) and Pakistan Tehreek Insaf candidate Mehar Bano Qureshi (daughter of Shah Mahmood Qureshi).

According to official sources, the number of male and female voters are 247920 and 214,285 respectively. A total of 264 polling stations are established for smooth conduct of the elections. Overall, eight candidates are contesting elections in the constituency. During Elections 2018, Makhdoom Zain Hussain had won the national assembly by securing 77,373 votes. However, Syed Ali Musa Gillani and Abdul Ghaffar Dogar (PML N) remained at second position and third position by achieving 70,778 and 62,082 votes respectively. Now, Syed Ali Musa Gilani is a candidate of PDM.

