NA-193: By-election Contestants Asked To End Campaign At Friday Midnight

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2023 | 08:20 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed candidates contesting the by-elections on National Assembly's seat from Rajanpur to culminate their respective election campaigns by Friday midnight

The ECP directed that the campaign by political parties for by-poll in NA-193 must come to a halt 48 hours prior to the polling day.

After Friday midnight, all public meetings and political campaigns on electronic and print media must come to a halt, said ECP's spokesperson.

"The candidates violating the deadline will have to face penalties, including two-year imprisonment and a fine up to one hundred thousand rupees or both," the spokesperson added.

Moreover, in order to maintain law and order, section 144(6) has been implemented in the Rajanpur district from February 24 to 27 by the Punjab government.

The display of weapons, use of loudspeakers and sound systems are prohibited throughout the district.

