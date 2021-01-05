UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NA-221 Tharparkar-I Bye-election On Feb 21

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 08:26 PM

NA-221 Tharparkar-I bye-election on Feb 21

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday notified the date of bye-election of constituency NA-221 Tharparkar-I on February 21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday notified the date of bye-election of constituency NA-221 Tharparkar-I on February 21.

According to an ECP notification, the public notice will be issued by the Returning Officer (RO) on January 6 while the last date for filing of nomination papers with the RO by the candidates will be January 7.

The Names of the nominated candidates will be published on January 12 while the last date for scrutiny of nomination papers by the RO will be January 16.

The last date for filing of appeals against the RO decisions (accepting and rejecting the nomination papers) will be January 20 while the last date for deciding of appeals by the Appellate Tribunal will be January 23.

The date for publication of revised list of candidates will be January 24 while the January 25 has been fixed as the last date for withdrawal of candidature and publication of revised list of candidates. The date of allotment of election symbol to contesting candidates will be January 26.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan January February Nomination Papers NA-221

Recent Stories

FNC approves draft law on regulating donations

53 seconds ago

Saudi-Emirati Housing Council holds 3rd meeting

1 minute ago

KP Govt approves upgradation of THQ hospital Basha ..

5 minutes ago

MNA expresses grief over Kalsoom Parveen demise

5 minutes ago

Lockdowns keep European equities confined

5 minutes ago

China jails 17 for smuggling pangolin scales worth ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.