NA-240 bye-polls: ECP to allot election symbols on May 25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :The Election of Pakistan (ECP) will allot election symbols on May 25 to the contesting candidates of bye-election in NA-240, Korangi, Karachi.

According to ECP, the revised list of candidates will be displayed on May 23 while candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by May 24.

The polling will be held on June 16. So far 39 candidates are contesting the election.

Earlier, the ECP had completed the scrutiny process of nomination papers by May 14. Out of 42 submitted nomination papers, three candidates' papers were rejected.