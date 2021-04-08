UrduPoint.com
NA-249 By-elections: Election Commission Of Pakistan Starts Training Of Presiding Officers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 08:43 PM

NA-249 By-elections: Election Commission of Pakistan starts training of Presiding Officers

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) starts training of Senior Presiding Officers and presiding officers who will perform election duties during bye-polls in National Assembly constituency NA-249 Karachi West II

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) starts training of Senior Presiding Officers and presiding officers who will perform election duties during bye-polls in National Assembly constituency NA-249 Karachi West II.

Bye-elections in the constituency are scheduled on April 29, 2021.

According to a spokesperson, the Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh, Aijaz Anwar Chouhan, paid a visit to training center setup at Government Technical College SITE Karachi.

Speaking at the occasion, Aijaz Anwar Chouhan urged the officers to dispose of their duties honestly and play positive role in polling process.

He instructed that 'Form 45' should be filled with due diligence and its copies must be provided to all the polling agents.

All presiding officers would ensure provision of a copy of form 45 to polling agents while the polling agents would be sensitized that they should not leave the polling premises without obtaining a copy of form 45.

