NA-249: Shehbaz Sharif asks people to vote responsibility

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2021) PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday gave special message to the residents regarding their votes for NA-249.

The PML-N President appealed to the people vote wisely and responsibly in today’s by-elections. Taking to Twitter, Shehbaz Sharif said people could elect a competent and honest leader with their power to vote. He also asked the citizens to take care of themselves and others around them during these difficult times of Coronavirus.

The polling for the by-election in NA-249 constituency started at 8 am.. The National Assembly seat fell vacant after Vawda resigned.

The Sindh government has announced a public holiday today (Thursday, April 29) to facilitate voters. The Election Commission of Pakistan has deployed special staff for strict implementation of coronavirus guidelines as long as the polling process continues.

There are total 30 candidates who are contesting on National Assembly seat. Amjad Afridi of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Miftah Ismail of PML-N, Qadir Khan Mandokhel of PPP, Mustafa Kamal of Pak Sarzameen Party and Mohammad Mursaleen of Muttahida Qaumi Movement are the prominent candidates. At least 18 candidates are contesting on this seat independently.

At least 339, 591 registered voters will use their power to vote to elect their candidate for the National Assembly Seat. There are 201,656 male voters and 137,935 are female voters.

For polling, at least 276 polling stations have been set out of which 184 have been declared highly sensitive while 92 polling stations have been declared sensitive in the constituency.