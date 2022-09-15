UrduPoint.com

NA-31 By-polls: ECP Imposes Rs 0.5 Million Fine Each On Imran, CM KP For Violating Code Of Conduct

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2022 | 11:42 PM

NA-31 by-polls: ECP imposes Rs 0.5 million fine each on Imran, CM KP for violating code of conduct

The District Monitoring Officer of Election Commission of Pakistan here on Thursday imposed Rs 0.5 million fine each against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, and others for violating election's code of conduct for the upcoming by-polls of National Assembly-31 constituency

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :The District Monitoring Officer of Election Commission of Pakistan here on Thursday imposed Rs 0.5 million fine each against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, and others for violating election's code of conduct for the upcoming by-polls of National Assembly-31 constituency.

The DMO further directed to deposit the said amount in the government's treasury by September 18.

Imran Khan, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan were represented by their counsels, who submitted a written reply on their clients behalf.

Meanwhile, Provincial ministers and advisers in person appeared before the DMO Shahabuddin Khan and presented their respective replies.

The DMO found their reply unsatisfactory and imposed Rs 0.5 million fine against Imran Khan, CM Mahmood Khan, Provincial Ministers and Advisers including Taimur Salim Jhagra, Ishtiaq Urmar, Shaukat Yousafzai, Kamran Bangash, Anwar Zeb Khan, Iqbal Wazir, Khaliqur Rehman and Wazirzada for violating the said code of conduct by participating in the public meeting of the contesting candidate Imran Khan.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Chief Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan Fine September Government Million

Recent Stories

China sees fastest improvement in air quality glob ..

China sees fastest improvement in air quality globally: official

57 seconds ago
 Pakistan's rightful place in comity of nations bei ..

Pakistan's rightful place in comity of nations being restored: Marriyum Aurangze ..

58 seconds ago
 Perseverance Rover Confirms Organic Matter in Mars ..

Perseverance Rover Confirms Organic Matter in Mars Jezero Crater Soil Samples - ..

1 minute ago
 Biden to Meet Families of Brittney Griner, Paul Wh ..

Biden to Meet Families of Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan Friday - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Govt trying to manage availability of additional g ..

Govt trying to manage availability of additional gas before winter: Musadik

4 minutes ago
 Nine dead, 20 injured in Guatemala stampede

Nine dead, 20 injured in Guatemala stampede

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.