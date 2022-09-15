NA-31 by-polls: ECP imposes Rs 0.5 million fine each on Imran, CM KP for violating code of conduct

The District Monitoring Officer of Election Commission of Pakistan here on Thursday imposed Rs 0.5 million fine each against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, and others for violating election's code of conduct for the upcoming by-polls of National Assembly-31 constituency

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :The District Monitoring Officer of Election Commission of Pakistan here on Thursday imposed Rs 0.5 million fine each against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, and others for violating election's code of conduct for the upcoming by-polls of National Assembly-31 constituency.

The DMO further directed to deposit the said amount in the government's treasury by September 18.

Imran Khan, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan were represented by their counsels, who submitted a written reply on their clients behalf.

Meanwhile, Provincial ministers and advisers in person appeared before the DMO Shahabuddin Khan and presented their respective replies.

The DMO found their reply unsatisfactory and imposed Rs 0.5 million fine against Imran Khan, CM Mahmood Khan, Provincial Ministers and Advisers including Taimur Salim Jhagra, Ishtiaq Urmar, Shaukat Yousafzai, Kamran Bangash, Anwar Zeb Khan, Iqbal Wazir, Khaliqur Rehman and Wazirzada for violating the said code of conduct by participating in the public meeting of the contesting candidate Imran Khan.