NA-33 Bye-polls: Postal Ballot Papers Applications To Be Received By Mar 26: ECP

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2022 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has invited the desired persons to submit their applications for postal ballot papers for bye-election in constituency NA-33 Hangu by March 26.

According to ECP, this facility, under the law, has been extended to the persons in government service, members of Armed Forces, their wives, and children as are registered voters and ordinarily reside with them stationed at a place out of their constituency.

Persons with any physical disability who are unable to travel and hold a National Identity Card with a logo for physical disability issued by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and persons who are detained in prison or held in custody are also entitled to vote by postal ballot.

The persons appointed by the Returning Officer including police personnel for the performance of any duty in connection with an election at polling stations other than the one at which they are entitled to cast their vote have been advised to apply for a postal ballot to the Returning Officer within three days of their appointment.

The commission said that applications for postal ballot should be made on the prescribed form with the Returning Officer concerned of the constituency. The application forms for postal ballot can be obtained from Raham Zada, District Election Commissioner /Returning Officer at the address of Office of the District Election Commissioner, Hangu Contact No. 0925-621099. The application form can also be downloaded from ECP's website www.ecp.gov.pk.

The voters to whom postal ballots are issued will not be entitled to vote in person at the polling stations. The application should be forwarded by the office or department of the voter concerned to guard against an unauthorized person applying for a postal ballot paper.

