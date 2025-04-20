NA-55 people to get much-needed relief under PM’s Rs 250m uplift grant: Malik Abrar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Member of the National Assembly Malik Abrar Ahmed has said that the prime minister’s Rs 250 million special grant for development work in his constituency NA-55 was the much-needed relief to the residents.

The uplift schemes approved by the Rawalpindi and Chaklala cantonment boards under the grant would further improve the basic infrastructure in the city, he said while talking to APP on Sunday.

Malik Abrar, who is also PML-N’s Divisional President, said keeping its track record, the present Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had again taken practical development initiative for the people of his constituency.

Under the initiative, essential projects including water supply, sewerage systems, roads construction, and installation of streetlights would be launched in the Rawalpindi and Chaklala cantonments, which would resolve the long-standing issues of the people.

Malik Abrar said under the grant, Rs 23.5 million would be utilized for the construction of a one-million-gallon underground water tank at Shah Baloot Park, Saddar.

Similarly, he said, Rs. 3.5 million would be spent on laying a new water pipeline from Sher Khan Road to R A Bazaar Bridge; and Rs 4.3 million for installing a 160mm diameter water pipeline from the underground tank in Shalley Valley to Awan Street.

Likewise, Rs 84 million had been allocated for laying a 200mm diameter sewerage pipeline from Jhangi Syedan to Bhatta Chowk via Chistiabad Road and installation of pump machinery; Rs. 8.9 million for a 200mm diameter water supply line from Bokra underground tank to Islamabad Valley through main road; and Rs 3.8 million for a 200mm diameter pipeline from the Cheering Cross underground tank to Lane No 6 through Peshawar Road, he added.

Moreover, he said, Rs. 10 million had been earmarked for upgrading machinery of underground tanks and tube-wells; Rs 7 million for installing three new water filtration plants at Ghousia Ada and near Flour Mill Peshawar Road Wards No 4 & 10; and Rs. 15 million for new streetlights in Wards 1 to 10 of the Rawalpindi Cantonment.

About Rs 30 million would be utilized for the reconstruction of a road from the graveyard to the Chakri petrol Pump, he added.

In the Chaklala Cantonment board, he said, various uplift schemes would be implemented in Wards 7, 8, and 9, including Rs. 10 million for new streetlights; Rs. 28 million for laying of water supply lines in main and link streets, and upgrading pumping machinery at tube-wells; and Rs. 22 million for constructing PCC streets and laying new sewerage pipelines.