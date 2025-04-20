NA-55 People To Get Much-needed Relief Under PM’s Rs 250m Uplift Grant: Malik Abrar
Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2025 | 06:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Member of the National Assembly Malik Abrar Ahmed has said that the prime minister’s Rs 250 million special grant for development work in his constituency NA-55 was the much-needed relief to the residents.
The uplift schemes approved by the Rawalpindi and Chaklala cantonment boards under the grant would further improve the basic infrastructure in the city, he said while talking to APP on Sunday.
Malik Abrar, who is also PML-N’s Divisional President, said keeping its track record, the present Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had again taken practical development initiative for the people of his constituency.
Under the initiative, essential projects including water supply, sewerage systems, roads construction, and installation of streetlights would be launched in the Rawalpindi and Chaklala cantonments, which would resolve the long-standing issues of the people.
Malik Abrar said under the grant, Rs 23.5 million would be utilized for the construction of a one-million-gallon underground water tank at Shah Baloot Park, Saddar.
Similarly, he said, Rs. 3.5 million would be spent on laying a new water pipeline from Sher Khan Road to R A Bazaar Bridge; and Rs 4.3 million for installing a 160mm diameter water pipeline from the underground tank in Shalley Valley to Awan Street.
Likewise, Rs 84 million had been allocated for laying a 200mm diameter sewerage pipeline from Jhangi Syedan to Bhatta Chowk via Chistiabad Road and installation of pump machinery; Rs. 8.9 million for a 200mm diameter water supply line from Bokra underground tank to Islamabad Valley through main road; and Rs 3.8 million for a 200mm diameter pipeline from the Cheering Cross underground tank to Lane No 6 through Peshawar Road, he added.
Moreover, he said, Rs. 10 million had been earmarked for upgrading machinery of underground tanks and tube-wells; Rs 7 million for installing three new water filtration plants at Ghousia Ada and near Flour Mill Peshawar Road Wards No 4 & 10; and Rs. 15 million for new streetlights in Wards 1 to 10 of the Rawalpindi Cantonment.
About Rs 30 million would be utilized for the reconstruction of a road from the graveyard to the Chakri petrol Pump, he added.
In the Chaklala Cantonment board, he said, various uplift schemes would be implemented in Wards 7, 8, and 9, including Rs. 10 million for new streetlights; Rs. 28 million for laying of water supply lines in main and link streets, and upgrading pumping machinery at tube-wells; and Rs. 22 million for constructing PCC streets and laying new sewerage pipelines.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NA-55 people to get much-needed relief under PM’s Rs 250m uplift grant: Malik Abrar1 minute ago
-
Gaza conference on 22nd2 minutes ago
-
8 injuries in Faisalabad incidents11 minutes ago
-
France, Spain & UAE diaspora call for land rights, special courts, one-window investment facility at ..11 minutes ago
-
Govt utilizing all available resources for public welfare: Rana Munawar21 minutes ago
-
VC stresses ownership of Institutional, Provincial Resources21 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security at churches21 minutes ago
-
DPM, Omani FM discuss ties21 minutes ago
-
Gang busted, stolen motorbikes recovered21 minutes ago
-
Foreign dignitary’s arrival prompts strict security on express highway22 minutes ago
-
Governor KP extends Easter greetings, emphasizes peace, tolerance, unity31 minutes ago
-
R.Y Khan launches 5-day anti-polio campaign31 minutes ago