NA-57 residents welcome announcement of classes initiation at Kohsar University

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :The residents of NA-57 constituency expressed gratitude over the announcement that the classes for different programmes at Kohsar University, Murree would begin from February 1,2021.

Talking to APP, the residents termed this announcement a landmark achievement for the future generation of the region, and said this university will interpret in the shape of educated youth.

They also lauded the keen interest of Member National Assembly (MNA) Sadqat Ali Abbasi for this initiative for welfare of the area and said that former rulers ignored the area and did nothing for the youth.

Abdu Salam, a resident said that students of the area had to travel to Rawalpindi/ Islamabad for higher studies, which were too expensive for them. However, he added, the facility of higher education would now be available near to their homes.

This institution would also open opportunities for higher education for students living in the surroundings of area, he said.

Earlier, in a meeting it was decided in the university's syndicate presided by Punjab Higher Education Minister Raja Yasir Sarfraz , that classes for different programmes would begin from 1st February.

According to the announcement issued after the syndicate meeting, regular classes will start in February 2021. The Department of Tourism and Hospitality Management, food Sciences will be the main focus of the University, however, the programmes of Pure Sciences, Management Sciences, Mathematics, Computer, Accountancy, Law, Fine Arts, history, environment, forestry, horticulture would also be available.