NA-75 by-polls: Inquiry report prepared and sent to ECP

(@fidahassanain)

The Reports say that ECP will announce its decision on inquiry report as well as the option of re-voting in all 23 remaining polling stations.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2021) A three-member committee prepared inquiry report on the issue of “23 polling stations” during by-polls of NA-75, the reports said on Monday.

The inquiry committee comprising Provincial Election Commissioner Asrar, Director Abbas Bukhari and Joint Election Commission Saeed Gul prepared the report.

The meeting held at RO’s Office.

According to the media reports, an inquiry report was also sent to Election Commission.

The reports said that the ECP was analyzing the report regarding missing of 23 presiding officers and other staffs and “possibility” of tampering of record during the by-elections of NA-75.

“The ECP will give its decision in a meeting to be held at its headquarters,” a local tv reported.

Whereas the re-voting is concerned, the Commission would announce its decision within next two days.

According to media reports, the Deputy Commissioner and District Police Officer were also likely to face action for their “alleged failure” to render their duties.

They said that re-voting was possible in all 23 polling stations while forensic report was yet to come out. The sources said that why the material was not brought to Returning Officer was a major question was also part of the inquiry report.

NA-75 by-election was held on Feb 19. However, 23 presiding officers went ‘missing’ in the area as the counting concluded.

Election Commission of Pakistan took notice of the incident withheld the results.