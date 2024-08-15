NA Abolishes 220 Redundant Posts, Saves Rs 563mln
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) As part of the national austerity campaign, the National Assembly Secretariat has abolished 220 redundant positions ranging from grades 1 to 19, leading to annual savings of over Rs 563 million for the national treasury.
During a Finance Committee meeting chaired by Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the body approved the implementation of the austerity plan. The plan included a comprehensive review and improvement of the processes for determining, eliminating, appointing, and promoting positions within the National Assembly Secretariat. It also enhances transparency in these processes.
The cost-cutting measures are being implemented in three phases, with the first two phases already completed. In the first phase, 90 unnecessary positions across various grades were eliminated, resulting in annual savings of Rs 255 million.
In the second phase, an additional 130 posts from grades 1 to 19 were abolished, generating further savings of over Rs 307 million annually.
Together, these measures will save more than Rs 563 million each year, with the third phase expected to contribute an additional Rs 400 million in savings.
These actions, directed by Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, aimed to achieve the overall target of Rs 1 billion in annual savings target.
According to a press release issued on Thursday, the Finance Committee has also decided to halt further recruitments in the National Assembly Secretariat.
A sub-committee has been formed to review the National Assembly Secretariat Employees Act 2018 and align it with the Civil Servants Act 1973.
The purpose of these amendments is to ensure that the Secretariat’s staffing levels meet its actual needs and to improve the system of promotions and appointments.
The committee has introduced amendments to the Esta-Code’s contract cancellation clauses to facilitate the saving of national resources.
The meeting was also informed that a 'Ticketing and Lodging Committee,' comprising representatives from all relevant departments of the National Assembly Secretariat, has been established.
This committee will ensure transparency in operations, clarify the duties of officers and staff, and improve performance evaluation, leading to further resource savings.
The meeting also decided to initiate the digitalization of the National Assembly Secretariat to reduce paper usage through modern technology. The Punjab Information Technology board has already begun work on this project.
Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also directed that the construction of additional blocks in the Parliament Lodges be completed within the specified timeframe.
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has previously made significant contributions to cost-saving efforts, including the transition of the Parliament House to solar energy, resulting in substantial annual savings.
