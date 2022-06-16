UrduPoint.com

NA Acknowledges Pakistan Sweet Homes' Services In Making Orphans Useful Citizens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 16, 2022 | 04:50 PM

NA acknowledges Pakistan Sweet Homes' services in making orphans useful citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :The National Assembly on Thursday appreciated the services, being rendered by the Pakistan Sweet Homes, in accommodating, serving and making orphaned children useful citizens of society.

"The process of establishing the Sweet Homes was started during the tenure of Pakistan Peoples Party in 2019 with the adoption of one child and now thousands of boys and girls are studying at dozens of such facilities across the country," Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said.

The Speaker made this observation while announcing the presence of students of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Cadet College Larkana of Pakistan Sweet Homes in the visitors' gallery. The House welcomed the visiting students by thumping desks.

The students witnessed the House proceedings for quite some time.

He said the founder of Pakistan Sweet Homes Zamurad Khan's had the vision to set up such cadet colleges in every district of the country. "We appreciated the services of Zamurad Khan and assured our full support to him in advancing the welfare work." The Speaker said Zamurad Khan had dedicated his entire life to this cause and today these children were studying in the best universities and colleges in the country. "It is a matter of pride for us that dozens of girls of the nation have been selected and studied at Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Cadet College, Larkana and these girls are here today who belong to all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir."

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Larkana Azad Jammu And Kashmir Pakistan Peoples Party 2019 All Best

Recent Stories

Friesland Campina, HBL & SEDF partner for subsidiz ..

Friesland Campina, HBL & SEDF partner for subsidized financing to empower dairy ..

29 minutes ago
 Federal Government Ministers push traders to close ..

Federal Government Ministers push traders to close down markets early

2 hours ago
 IHC commands the NA secretary to come up with a re ..

IHC commands the NA secretary to come up with a report for Shireen Mazari’s ar ..

2 hours ago
 Berlin Film Festival will feature ‘Javed Iqbal: ..

Berlin Film Festival will feature ‘Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial K ..

4 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauds the oil tanker ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauds the oil tanker driver who saved countless li ..

5 hours ago
 Lahore Qalandars gift a brand new car to their ski ..

Lahore Qalandars gift a brand new car to their skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.