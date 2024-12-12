NA adjourned amid absence of Ministers; session to resume Friday

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Due to the absence of ministers, the 11th session of the 16th National Assembly meeting was adjourned on Thursday and will reconvene on December 13 (Friday) at 11:00 a.m.

As the session resumed after a 15-minute break, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) members Syed Naveed Qamar and Shazia Marri, along with Opposition Leader Omer Ayub Khan, criticized the government for its apparent lack of seriousness in conducting parliamentary proceedings, citing the absence of any minister or state minister in the House.

Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, who presided over the sitting, ruled that a letter would be written to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, urging him to ensure the presence of ministers in the National Assembly.

He further warned, "If the ministers do not attend the session, we will not continue the House proceedings."

Following this, the Deputy Speaker deferred the day's agenda and adjourned the session until Friday.