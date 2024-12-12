NA Adjourned Amid Absence Of Ministers; Session To Resume Friday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 12, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Due to the absence of ministers, the 11th session of the 16th National Assembly meeting was adjourned on Thursday and will reconvene on December 13 (Friday) at 11:00 a.m.
As the session resumed after a 15-minute break, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) members Syed Naveed Qamar and Shazia Marri, along with Opposition Leader Omer Ayub Khan, criticized the government for its apparent lack of seriousness in conducting parliamentary proceedings, citing the absence of any minister or state minister in the House.
Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, who presided over the sitting, ruled that a letter would be written to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, urging him to ensure the presence of ministers in the National Assembly.
He further warned, "If the ministers do not attend the session, we will not continue the House proceedings."
Following this, the Deputy Speaker deferred the day's agenda and adjourned the session until Friday.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024
UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025
Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates
Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0
Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners
Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand
COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women Empowerment
'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore chess showdown
EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' oil fleet
IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth to turn waste into resource
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to security forces for killing 7 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eight shops sealed over encroachment:3 minutes ago
-
Coordination among departments imperative for successful polio drives: DC23 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 83,000 cusecs water23 minutes ago
-
Holy Quran and the life of last Prophet (PBUH) real guidance for all of us: Saleem Haider32 minutes ago
-
"Preparing Leadership for the Future" workshop concludes at UoS:33 minutes ago
-
DC for strict actions against units causing smog33 minutes ago
-
Pakistan outlines apocalyptic impacts of climate change on its population, economy at ICJ33 minutes ago
-
OPF set up 24 educational institutions in country, more than 17000 students studying43 minutes ago
-
Five women killed in traffic accident in Balochistan1 hour ago
-
Demand for dry fruits soars in capital amid winter season1 hour ago
-
President Zardari for greater Chinese investment in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
UNHCR team visits Rohingya refugees in IIOJK: Inquires about their conditions2 hours ago