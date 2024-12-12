Open Menu

NA Adjourned Amid Absence Of Ministers; Session To Resume Friday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 12, 2024 | 01:00 PM

NA adjourned amid absence of Ministers; session to resume Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Due to the absence of ministers, the 11th session of the 16th National Assembly meeting was adjourned on Thursday and will reconvene on December 13 (Friday) at 11:00 a.m.

As the session resumed after a 15-minute break, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) members Syed Naveed Qamar and Shazia Marri, along with Opposition Leader Omer Ayub Khan, criticized the government for its apparent lack of seriousness in conducting parliamentary proceedings, citing the absence of any minister or state minister in the House.

Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, who presided over the sitting, ruled that a letter would be written to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, urging him to ensure the presence of ministers in the National Assembly.

He further warned, "If the ministers do not attend the session, we will not continue the House proceedings."

Following this, the Deputy Speaker deferred the day's agenda and adjourned the session until Friday.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

4 hours ago
 UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 202 ..

UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025

13 hours ago
 Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergradu ..

Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates

13 hours ago
 Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

13 hours ago
 Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriat ..

Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners

13 hours ago
Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hos ..

Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand

13 hours ago
 COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women E ..

COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women Empowerment

13 hours ago
 'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore ches ..

'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore chess showdown

13 hours ago
 EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' o ..

EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' oil fleet

13 hours ago
 IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth ..

IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth to turn waste into resource

13 hours ago
 Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to ..

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to security forces for killing 7 ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan