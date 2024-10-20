NA Adjourned To Meet On Sunday At 11:30 Am
Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2024 | 12:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Deputy speaker National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah on Saturday adjourned the proceeding of the house to meet again on Sunday at 11:30 am without taking any item agenda.
The proceeding of the house started with recitation of the Holy Quran, Naat, Hadith and National anthem.
Earlier the proceeding of the house was called at 3:00 PM but letter timings were changed of the session.
The proceeding of the House was started 11:30
