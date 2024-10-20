Open Menu

NA Adjourned To Meet On Sunday At 11:30 Am

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2024 | 12:30 AM

NA adjourned to meet on Sunday at 11:30 am

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Deputy speaker National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah on Saturday adjourned the proceeding of the house to meet again on Sunday at 11:30 am without taking any item agenda.

The proceeding of the house started with recitation of the Holy Quran, Naat, Hadith and National anthem.

Earlier the proceeding of the house was called at 3:00 PM but letter timings were changed of the session.

The proceeding of the House was started 11:30

Related Topics

National Assembly Sunday

Recent Stories

Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jal ..

Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..

1 hour ago
 Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

1 hour ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

2 hours ago
 Tennis: Almaty ATP results

Tennis: Almaty ATP results

2 hours ago
 Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Car ..

Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival

2 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

2 hours ago
LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business ..

LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues

2 hours ago
 Winter vegetables must be cultivated during Octobe ..

Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October

2 hours ago
 Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachel ..

Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..

2 hours ago
 Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pak ..

Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award

2 hours ago
 Blackout drags on for second day in Cuba

Blackout drags on for second day in Cuba

2 hours ago
 Governor Kundi visits Moin Khan Academy; emphasize ..

Governor Kundi visits Moin Khan Academy; emphasizes for modern sports academy in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan