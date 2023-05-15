NA adopts motion to form committee for filing reference against CJP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :The National Assembly on Monday unanimously adopted a motion seeking formation of a special committee to file a reference against the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) for his misconduct and deviating from oath.

The motion, which was moved by Dr. Shazia Sobia, was adopted by the House. The members included Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, Khursheed Junejo, Shehnaz Baloch, Salahuddin and Salahuddin Ayubi.