NA Adopts Motion To Refer Anti-Terrorism (Third Amendment) Bill 2020 To Joint-sitting

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 03:46 PM

NA adopts motion to refer Anti-Terrorism (Third Amendment) Bill 2020 to joint-sitting

The National Assembly on Wednesday adopted motion to refer Anti-Terrorism (Third Amendment) Bill, 2020 to the joint sitting for consideration and passage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The National Assembly on Wednesday adopted motion to refer Anti-Terrorism (Third Amendment) Bill, 2020 to the joint sitting for consideration and passage.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf member Faheem Khan moved the motion in the House.

The bill was passed by the National Assembly but rejected by the Senate.

Earlier, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Zaheer ud Din Babar Awan moved the motion to suspend the rules so that the house could consider the motion.

