NA adopts resolution committing more support for better future of children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :National Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution committing to stand by the Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights in the important mission for a better future of Pakistan by placing children at the center of development and observe their best interest in every sphere of life.

Tabled by PML-N lawmaker and Parliamentary Secretary on Law and Justice Mehnaz Akbar Aziz, the House unanimously adopted the resolution committing to continue striving for a better future of Pakistan by placing children at the center of development, and ensure respect and valuing their voices.

The text of the resolution sponsored by the PML-N lawmaker says,"In pursuance of the resolution passed in the first ever Children's Parliament of the Diamond Jubilee Parliamentary Convention dated August 12, 2022, this House congratulates and recognizes the formation of an all-parties Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights on June 20, 2022.

This House recalls that the children participating in the Children's Parliament had demanded immediate action on the child related issues of health, education, corporal punishment, bond labor and all forms of abuse, and to make new laws and amend existing ones to create a child friendly society.

This House recognizes this Children's Caucus as an invaluable forum that will help in advancing, protecting and uplifting children of Pakistan, eliminating all forms of violence and abuse against children, ensuring the rights of children and their legal obligations in Pakistan, as enshrined in the 1973 Constitution of Pakistan, and under the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

This House resolves to continue striving for a better future of Pakistan by placing children at the center of development, recognizing their individuality, respecting and valuing their voices, and observe their best interest in every sphere of life.

We, all Parliamentarians of this House, vow to stand by the Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights in this important mission".