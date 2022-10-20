UrduPoint.com

NA Adopts Resolution Committing More Support For Better Future Of Children

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2022 | 01:10 PM

NA adopts resolution committing more support for better future of children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :National Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution committing to stand by the Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights in the important mission for a better future of Pakistan by placing children at the center of development and observe their best interest in every sphere of life.

Tabled by PML-N lawmaker and Parliamentary Secretary on Law and Justice Mehnaz Akbar Aziz, the House unanimously adopted the resolution committing to continue striving for a better future of Pakistan by placing children at the center of development, and ensure respect and valuing their voices.

The text of the resolution sponsored by the PML-N lawmaker says,"In pursuance of the resolution passed in the first ever Children's Parliament of the Diamond Jubilee Parliamentary Convention dated August 12, 2022, this House congratulates and recognizes the formation of an all-parties Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights on June 20, 2022.

This House recalls that the children participating in the Children's Parliament had demanded immediate action on the child related issues of health, education, corporal punishment, bond labor and all forms of abuse, and to make new laws and amend existing ones to create a child friendly society.

This House recognizes this Children's Caucus as an invaluable forum that will help in advancing, protecting and uplifting children of Pakistan, eliminating all forms of violence and abuse against children, ensuring the rights of children and their legal obligations in Pakistan, as enshrined in the 1973 Constitution of Pakistan, and under the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

This House resolves to continue striving for a better future of Pakistan by placing children at the center of development, recognizing their individuality, respecting and valuing their voices, and observe their best interest in every sphere of life.

We, all Parliamentarians of this House, vow to stand by the Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights in this important mission".

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution National Assembly Education Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament June August All Best

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Josh Inglis out from tournamen ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Josh Inglis out from tournament through injury

44 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka set competitive targ ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka set competitive target for Netherlands

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 10 Namibia Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 10 Namibia Vs. UAE

1 hour ago
 Power Minister lauds Denmark’s Energy Transition ..

Power Minister lauds Denmark’s Energy Transition Initiative

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th October 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.