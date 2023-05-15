UrduPoint.com

NA Adopts Resolution Expressing Concern Over Incidents Of Vandalism

The National Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution to express its deep concern and strong disapproval of the recent acts of vandalism and arson in the country having adverse effects on the socio-economic progress, public welfare, and stability

Ms Wajiha Qamar presented the resolution in the House, expressing profound remorse over the loss of lives and injuries, and the harm caused to both public and private properties due to the incidents of vandalism.

The House, in the resolution, acknowledged and commended the crucial contributions made by the armed forces and security agencies, particularly the Ranger and Police, in protecting public order, upholding sovereignty, and ensuring the safety and security of the citizens.

The resolution reiterated the importance of upholding the rule of law, safeguarding human rights, and protecting fundamental freedoms such as peaceful assembly and expression, as enshrined in the Constitution.

The House strongly denounced the incidents of vandalism, destruction, and arson that occurred throughout Pakistan after the detention of Imran Khan Niazi, a suspect in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) case.

It also denounced the acts of fascism witnessed in the country, particularly the burning of Jinnah House, the official residence of the Lahore Corps Commander, where items belonging to the Founding Father, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, were also destroyed.

Additionally, the House strongly condemned the violent attacks on various sites, including the General Headquarters (GHQ), memorials honouring the martyrs, historic buildings, mosques, and schools, which were set on fire and suffered damage.

The House acknowledged the critical importance of maintaining an independent and impartial judiciary in upholding the rule of law, ensuring justice, and safeguarding the democratic principles of the nation. It emphasized the "need for the judiciary to function without prejudice or favoritism, thereby maintaining the public's trust and confidence".

It expressed its "concern over the Supreme Court's apparent bias in its decisions, which have undermined its credibility and impartiality, particularly in cases where it appears to favour one political party over another".

