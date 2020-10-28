The National Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution strongly condemning the statement made at the gathering of PDM in Quetta against the Article 251 of the Constitution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The National Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution strongly condemning the statement made at the gathering of PDM in Quetta against the Article 251 of the Constitution.

The resolution was moved by Minister for Communications Murad Saeed who said that statements against the constitution are contempt of the Parliament.

The minister denounced the anti-Pakistan statements being made from the platform of PDM.

He said conspiracies are being hatched against the country, urging the opposition parties not to become part of them.

The Minister categorically stated that no NRO will be given to the corrupt elements. He regretted over the Opposition's attitude which pointed out the quorum and later walked out from the House by saying that it did not prefer to discuss the tragic incident in Peshawar last day and left the House over political issues.

The minister said that written NRO was presented by the Opposition before the government when efforts were underway to counter COVID-19 challenges and legislate in parliament to come out form FATF grey list.

"We did not accept their NRO as the Qatri letter was neither presented by us nor any institution," he maintained.

He questioned a set of coincidences between a recent statement by the Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and the speeches delivered a day earlier by the 11-party Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) of the opposition parties. He also condemned statements made in PDM's rally against fencing on Pak-Afghan border.

The minister said that Imran Khan had raised his voice on the Kashmir and Palestine issues and fought the case of the finality of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)'s prophethood in international forums.

He said Pakistan is facing internal and external threats and the incumbent government has adopted rational approach to tackle all challenges. "We curse on all those who are promotes Modi's propaganda," the minister added.