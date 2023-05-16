NA adopts resolution to constitute committee for reviewing Hajj arrangements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :The National Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution recommending that a Hajj advisory committee be constituted to oversee this year's Hajj arrangements.

According to the resolution, the committee should comprise the Minister for Religious Affairs, chairmen of the standing committees of the National Assembly and the Senate for Religious Affairs and members of both the houses. The resolution was moved by PPPP lawmaker Shagufta Jamani and was adopted by the House.