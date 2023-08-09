The National Assembly on Wednesday adopted two separate resolutions to name the Quetta International Airport and the Gwadar Port after the name of Shaheed Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti in view of his valuable services to the country and democracy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :The National Assembly on Wednesday adopted two separate resolutions to name the Quetta International Airport and the Gwadar Port after the name of Shaheed Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti in view of his valuable services to the country and democracy.

The resolutions were moved by Syed Sami Ul Hassan Gillani and Usama Qadri respectively in the House. The House adopted both the resolutions.