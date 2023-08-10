Open Menu

NA Adopts Resolutions To Name Quetta Int'l Airport, Gwadar Port After Name Of Akbar Bugti

Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2023 | 12:00 AM

NA adopts resolutions to name Quetta Int'l airport, Gwadar Port after name of Akbar Bugti

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :The National Assembly on Wednesday adopted two separate resolutions to name the Quetta International Airport and the Gwadar Port after the name of Shaheed Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti in view of his valuable services to the country and democracy.

The resolutions were moved by Syed Sami Ul Hassan Gillani and Usama Qadri respectively in the House. The House adopted both the resolutions.

