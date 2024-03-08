NA allows use of its Hall for elections

Open Menu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The National Assembly on Friday approved a motion allowing the use of its hall for presidential and senate elections.

Syed Naveed Qamar of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) moved the motion to suspend the rules temporarily to designate the NA Hall as a polling station for upcoming presidential and senate elections on March 9 and 14, respectively.

Meanwhile, NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq warned strict action for making videos while sitting in the gallery of the assembly.

He said that the galleries are also part of the House.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq pointed out that formal permission is needed even for drinking water in the House, and he also raised concerns about TikTokers recording videos in the gallery of the assembly.

The Speaker noted that it was the first time in the history of the national assembly that a member smoked a cigarette during a session on the floor of the house.

