NA Allows Use Of Its Hall For Senate By-election

Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2024 | 09:32 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The National Assembly on Wednesday passed a motion to allow its hall to be used for the holding of a by-election for a Senate seat.

The motion was moved by Pakistan Peoples Party's Shazia Marri to suspend the rules temporarily to designate the NA Hall as a polling station for the Senate by-election to be held on Thursday, March 14.

