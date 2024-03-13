NA allows use of its hall for Senate by-election

The National Assembly on Wednesday passed a motion to allow its hall to be used for the holding of a by-election for a Senate seat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The National Assembly on Wednesday passed a motion to allow its hall to be used for the holding of a by-election for a Senate seat.

The motion was moved by Pakistan Peoples Party's Shazia Marri to suspend the rules temporarily to designate the NA Hall as a polling station for the Senate by-election to be held on Thursday, March 14.