NA amends Rules to elect more than one Standing Committee for a Ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :The Lower House of Parliament on Friday adopted an amendment in Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in National Assembly, 2007 to elect more than one Standing Committee for a Ministry, having more than one Division and each headed by separate ministers.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan moved a motion to consider the amendment and add proviso in rule 198 in sub-rule (1) before explanation.

The text of this proviso is "Provided that more than one Standing Committee, be elected for a Ministry having more than one Division, where Divisions are headed by Separate Ministers".

The House adopted the motion for consideration of this amendment and add the proviso with majority vote as 79 lawmakers voted in its favor and none of the legislator opposed it. Later, the amendment was formally approved.

Earlier, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan introduced six bills in the House which were referred to the relevant committees. These bills were the Superior Courts (Court Dress and Mode of Address) Order (Repeal), Bill, 2019; the Pakistan Coinage (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Banks (Nationalization) (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Mutual Legal Assistance (Criminal Matters) Bill, 2019; the Loans for Agricultural Commercial and Industrial Purposes (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and the Joint Maritime Information Organization Bill, 2019.

Four Ordinances were also laid in the House which included the Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019; the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority Ordinance, 2019; the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 and the National Information Technology board Ordinance, 2019.

The National Assembly also adopted a resolution granting extension of 120 days to the Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Ordinance, 2019 with effect from September 17, 2019.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs also presented reports on two bills including the Whistleblower Protection and Vigilance Commission Bill, 2019 and the Enforcement of Women's Property Rights Bill, 2019.

Before the passage of the amendment, a PML-N MNA Murtaza Javed Abbassi pointed out the quorum but it was found complete upon counting.

The House addressed most of the agenda and was adjourned to meetagain on September 16 (Monday) at 5 pm.