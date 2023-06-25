Open Menu

NA Approves 15 Excess Demands For Grants For FY 2021-22

Sumaira FH Published June 25, 2023 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :The National Assembly on Sunday approved 15 excess demands for grants for the fiscal year 2021-22 after voice voting in the House.

Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar presented these supplementary demands for grants which were approved after voting.

The demands were in respect of the Intelligence Bureau; Airports Security Force; Pakistan Post Office Department; Federal Government Educational Institutions in Cantonments and Garrisons; Defence Services; Housing and Works division; other expenditure of Interior division, Combined Civil Armed Forces; Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan division; Law and Justice Division, National Accountability Bureau; Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development division; Planning, Development and Special Initiatives division; States and Frontier Regions division and Federal miscellaneous Investments & other Loans and Advances.

