NA approves 30 supplementary demands for grants for FY 2022-23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :The National Assembly on Sunday approved 30 supplementary demands for grants for the fiscal year 2022-23 after voice voting in the House.

Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar presented these supplementary demands for grants which were approved after voting.

The demands for grants approved by the House were in respect of Cabinet; Intelligence Bureau; Prime Minister's Office (Internal), National Disaster Management Authority; Climate Change division; Defence division, Defence services; Power division; Petroleum division; foreign Affairs division, Foreign missions; Housing and Works division; Human Rights division; Industries and Production division; Financial Action Task Force (FATF); Information and Broadcasting division, miscellaneous expenditure of Information and Broadcasting division; Islamabad Capital Territory(ICT), Combined Civil Armed Forces; Inter-provincial Coordination division; Maritime Affairs division; National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination division; Planning, Development and Special Initiatives division; Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), development expenditure of Cabinet division, development expenditure of Defence division; development expenditure of Power division; other development expenditure; development expenditure of Interior division and Capital outlay on Civil Works.