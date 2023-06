NA approves 54 supplementary demands for grants for FY 2021-22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :The National Assembly on Sunday approved 54 supplementary demands for grants for the fiscal year 2021-22 after voice voting in the House.

Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar presented these supplementary demands for grants which were approved after voting.

The demands for grants approved by the House were in respect of Emergency Relief and Repatriation; Intelligence Bureau; board of Investment; Aviation division; National school of Public Policy; Civil Services Academy; Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division; Benazir Income Support Program; Climate Change division; Commerce division; Defence division; Federal Government Educational Institutions in Cantonments and Garrisons; Defence Services; Miscellaneous expenditure of Economic Affairs division; Power division; Petroleum division, Geological Survey of Pakistan; Federal education and Professional Training division, Higher Education Commission (HEC); Finance division, Other expenditure of Finance division, Controller General of Accounts, Superannuation Allowances and Pensions, Federal Board of Revenue; Foreign Affairs division, Foreign Missions; Housing and Works division; Industries and Production division; Information and Broadcasting division, Miscellaneous expenditure of Information and Broadcasting division; Information Technology and Telecommunication division; Interior division, other expenditure of Interior division, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Combined Civil Armed Forces; Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan division; Law and Justice division, Federal Shariat Court; National food Security and Research division; National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination division; Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development division; Pakistan Railways; Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony division; Science and Technology division; States and Frontier Regions division; Federal Miscellaneous Investments and other loans and advances; development expenditure of Cabinet division; development expenditure of Climate Change division; development expenditure of Defence division; development expenditure of Higher Education Commission; development expenditure of Revenue division; development expenditure of Interior division, development Loans and Advances by Federal Government and Capital outlay on civil works.