NA approves 66 Demands for Grants worth over Rs347.951 billion having no cut motions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The National Assembly on Wednesday approved 66 demands for grants worth Rs347,951,070,000 having no cut motions on them after voice voting in the House.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was present in the House during approval process for these demands for grants and participated in the entire process.

Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar presented these demands for grants which were approved after voting.

Out of these 66 approved demands for grants, the government approved Rs502,000,000 for Climate Change Division, Rs11,080,000,000 for Commerce Division, Rs385,000,000 for Textile Division, Rs651,000,000 for Defence Production Division and Rs13,709,000,000 for Federal education and Professional Training Division.

The House approved Rs177,000,000 for Housing and Work Division, Rs3,818,998,000 for the Civil Works, Rs175,000,000 for Estate Office, Rs107,000,000 for Federal Lodges ; Rs513,000,000 for Human Rights Division; Rs338,000,000 for Industries and Production Division, Rs6,000,000 for Department of Investment Promotion and Supplies; Rs8,014,000,000 for other expenditure of Industries and Production Division, Rs676,000,000 for Information and Broadcasting Division, Rs335,000,000 for Directorate of Publications, Newsreels and Documentaries, Rs732,000,000 for Press Information Department and Rs841,000,000 for Information Services board.

The National Assembly approved Rs6,663,000,000 for other expenditure of Information and Broadcasting Division, Rs171,000,000 for National History and Literary Heritage Division; Rs4,433,000,000 for Information Technology and Telecommunication Division; Rs1,713,000,000 for Inter-Provincial Coordination; Rs361,000,000 for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Division; Rs32,000,000 for other expenditure of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Division and Rs619,900,000 for Gilgit-Baltistan.

The House approved Rs911,000,000 for Maritime Affairs Division, Rs2,691,000,000 for Narcotics Division and Rs2,645,292,000 for National Assembly.

The National Assembly also gave approval of Rs1,347,926,000 as grant to the federal government to meet expenditure of Senate besides approving Rs10,774,000,000 for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division and Rs1,541,000,000 for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Division.

The House also approved grant of Rs410,000,000 for Parliamentary Affairs Division, Rs3,736,000,000 for Planning, Development and Reform Division and Rs66,000,000 for Postal Services Division.

The members of assembly also granted approval of Rs19,568,888,000 for Pakistan Post Office Department, Rs161,000,000 for Privatization Division, Rs96,000,000,000 for Pakistan Railways and Rs479,000,000 for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Division.

The House also gave consent for grants of Rs625,000,000 for other Expenditure of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Division.

Rs506,000,000 was approved for Science and Technology Division, Rs7,684,000,000 for other expenditure of Science and Technology Division, Rs131,000,000 for expenditure of States and Frontier Regions and Rs1,863,000,000 for Frontier Regions.

The House also gave approval of Rs20,451,000 for maintenance allowances to ex-rulers, Rs7,579,200,000 for Development Expenditure of Climate Change Division and Rs100,000,000 for Development Expenditure of Commerce Division.

The approval was given for Rs5,000,000,000 as grant for other expenditure of Commerce Division, Rs202,828,000 for Development of Textile Division, Rs35,000,000,000 for other expenditure of Textile Division, Rs1,700,000,000 for Development Expenditure of Defence Production Division and Rs4,796,762,000 for Development Expenditure of Federal Education and Professional Training Division.

The house also gave its approval of Rs142,900,000 for Development Expenditure of Human Rights Division, Rs75,616,000 for Development Expenditure of Information and Broadcasting Division, Rs128,016,000 for Development Expenditure of National History and Literary Heritage Division, Rs7,341,617,000 for Development Expenditure of Information Technology and Telecommunication Division and Rs339,958,000 for Development Expenditure of Inter-Provincial Coordination Division.

The House also approved Rs17,435,000,000 for Development Expenditure of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Division, Rs135,240,000 for Development Expenditure of Narcotic Control Division and Rs13,376,558,000 for Development Expenditure of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Division.

Approval was also given for Rs7,963,517,000 for Development Expenditure of Planning, Development and Reform Division, Rs1,000,000,000 for Development Expenditure of Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Division and Rs7,407,361,000 for Development Expenditure of Science and Technology Division and Rs3,069,506,000 for Capital Outlay on Civil Works.

The House also approved Rs5,000,000,000 for other expenditure of Housing and Works Division, Rs2,343,293,000 for Capital Outlay on Industrial Development, Rs3,600,243,000 for Capital Outlay Maritimes Affairs Division and Rs16,000,000,000 for Capital Outlay on Pakistan Railways.