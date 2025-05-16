NA Approves Resolution To Increase CSS Exam Age Limit
Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The National Assembly Friday approved a resolution to increase the upper age limit for candidates appearing in the Central Superior Services (CSS) examination by five years, setting the new limit at 35 years starting from 2026.
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, MNA Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar sought permission to suspend the rules and present the resolution.
Upon receiving approval, she introduced the resolution in the House.
According to the text of the resolution, the House urged the government to provide a five-year age relaxation for CSS aspirants.
It called for fixing the upper age limit at 35 years for all candidates starting in 2026 and proposed increasing the number of attempts allowed to five.
