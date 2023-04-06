Close
NA Assured To Provide Escalator Facility At Remaining MBS Stations Soon

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2023 | 02:50 PM

NA assured to provide escalator facility at remaining MBS stations soon

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Thursday assured the National Assembly that the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metro Bus Service (MBS) administration would provide the missing facility of escalators at different stations at the earliest.

Responding to a calling attention notice regarding problems being faced by passengers of the Islamabad-Rawalpindi Metro Bus due to the non-functioning of escalator sat different stations, their poor state of maintenance and to get tickets twice, if a passenger wants to travel to the new Islamabad International Airport to Faiz Ahmed Faiz stations, he said that all the equipment needed in installation of escalators had been made available through their import.

"The escalators will be functional within a few days" he added.

The minister said that the metro bus service was charging only Rs 30 from Rawalpindi to Islamabad per passenger which was much less compared to the fare being charged by the public transporters.

He said the government at present was providing a sufficient amount as a subsidy on each ticket for the facilitation of the Metro Bus passengers.

