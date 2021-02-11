UrduPoint.com
NA Body Approves Aviation Division's Budgetary Proposals For PSDP 2021-22

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

NA body approves Aviation Division's budgetary proposals for PSDP 2021-22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Aviation Thursday held a thorough debate on budgetary proposals of the Aviation Division and recommended their incorporation in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2021-22.

The committee meeting, chaired by Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Choudhary, also approved the minutes of the previous meeting.

The body deferred the remaining agenda items, including a detailed briefing on the Pakistan Meteorological Department due to non-availability of the officials concerned for some genuine reasons, till next meeting.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Members National Assembly Choudhary Shaukat Ali Bhatti, Faiz Ullah, Niaz Ahmed Jakhar, Munawara Bibi Baloch, Asma Qadeer, Saira Bano, Choudhary Faqir Ahmed, Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Dr Darshan, Naveed Dero, Jam Abdul Karim Bijar and Kamal Ud Din.

