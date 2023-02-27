NA body approves budgetary proposals amounting to Rs 293.562m for Narcotics Division

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Narcotics Control on Monday unanimously approved the budgetary proposals amounting to Rs. 293.562 million for new projects of the Ministry relating to the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the Budget 2023-24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Narcotics Control on Monday unanimously approved the budgetary proposals amounting to Rs. 293.562 million for new projects of the Ministry relating to the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the Budget 2023-24.

Chaired by Salahuddin Ayubi, the Committee also unanimously approved the minutes of the previous meeting that was held on 22nd February 2022.

The Director General (DG) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) briefed the Committee on the ANF operations around the educational institutions in the country.

The DG sought the monitory and moral support of the Committee to curb the menace of narcotics in educational institutions.

The Committee emphasized that the drug test should be compulsory for any candidate applying for admission to any educational intuitions.

The Secretary Ministry of Narcotics Control briefed the Committee on the allocation of funds for the acquisition of land for MATRC Qilla Abdullah at Chaman.

The meeting was attended by Rana Mubashir Iqbal, Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, Aliya Kamran, MNAs and senior officers from the Ministry of Narcotics Control and its attached departments.