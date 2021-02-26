(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting on Friday approved all budgetary proposals of the Ministry relating to Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the next Financial Year 2021-22.

The meeting chaired by Mian Javed Latif, MNA, was apprised by Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Ms Shahera Shahid regarding proposed allocations for 24 Projects (10 ongoing and 14 new) amounting to Rs.3,587.961 million.

After having detailed briefing, the committee approved all the budgetary proposals relating to (PSDP) Public Sector Development Projects for the next Financial Year 2021-22 and directed the Ministry of Finance and Revenue to provide the required funds to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in the better interest of the country.

Briefing the committee Ms Shahera Shahid said the monthly stipend of deserving artists had been increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 per month. While a journalist having serious disease like cancer was being paid Rs 500,000 as medical aid.

The committee was informed that Managing Director ptv Aamir Manzoor and two others were dual nationals. Javed Latif lauded the services of former Chairman PTV Naeem Bukhari for sacking the high ranking officers drawing phenomenal salary.

Briefing the murder of Aziz Memon, Senior Journalist of KTN and Kawish news, Additional Inspector General (AIG) Dr Jamil Ahmed said FIR was registered by Hafeez-ur-Rehman Memon, brother of deceased in Mehrabpur Police Station, District Nausharo Feroze, Sindh on February 19, 2020 against Awais (Cameraman of KTN and Kawish News) along with four unidentified culprits.

On the complainant, the Home Department, Government of Sindh constituted the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) under the Chairmanship of AIG, Karachi on March 7, 2020.

After three months, the police arrested real accused person Nazeer Sahito, who confessed to be involved in the murder and also disclosed his co-accused.

Further, sincere efforts were underway for the arrest of remaining accused Mushtaque Ahmed and his brother Afshad Sahito and soon they will be apprehended.

The Police met with the complainant of the case and apprised him about the police action and he was satisfied from the investigation conducted by JIT. The Committee appreciated the efforts of Sindh Police and directed that the department come up with complete details/record to further brief the Committee in its next meeting.

He said the preliminary investigations revealed that the murder of the journalist was the result of personal enmity as the accused in the murder were the neighbors of Memon.

A total of nine persons were accused in the murder case of journalist Aziz Memon. Of which seven have been apprehended while two main culprits Mushtaq Sehto and Afshad Sehto were still at large, who have already been declared absconders.

A proposal has already been submitted declaring Rs 01 million of head money. Efforts were afoot to apprehend the absconders as soon as possible.

The committee lauded the efforts of Sindh police for tracing the blind murder of a journalist. He directed the Sindh Police to arrest remaining accused and share real motive of the murder case with the committee in next meeting.

Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Ms Shahira Shahid said a brother of the slain journalist has been given job in Press Information Department (PID).

The Committee deferred the Government Bills, namely "The Motion Picture (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Pakistan Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2020" and a Private Member Bill, "The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulator Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020", moved by Ms. Uzma Riaz, MNA, till its next meeting.

The meeting was attended by Tahir Iqbal, Ms. Javairia Zafar Aheer, Ms. Syma Nadeem, Ms. Kanwal Shauzab, Nadeem Abbas, Ms. Nafeesa Shah, Ms. Naz Baloch, MNAs besides senior officers from Ministries of Information & Broadcasting, Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, PTV, PBC, PEMRA, and Police Department, Government of Sindh.