NA body approves key climate projects, pushes for stronger environmental accountability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The National Assembly Standing Committee on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, chaired by Munaza Hassan, greenlit several high-impact climate projects under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2025-26.

The committee, that met here on Wednesday also took a firm stance on environmental violations, calling for stricter enforcement of anti-pollution laws and advancing groundbreaking legislation to hold businesses accountable for climate impact.

The session saw intense scrutiny of major initiatives, including the Pakistan Bio-Safety Clearing House, the National Biodiversity Conservation Project, the Climate Resilient Urban Human Settlements Unit, and the Marine Biodiversity Governance Initiative.

Each project was evaluated for its financial feasibility, environmental impact, and alignment with global conservation frameworks, particularly the UN Marine Biodiversity Treaty.

The committee emphasized the importance of the Biosafety Project, which addresses genetic modifications and compliance with international biosafety protocols. The National Biodiversity Conservation Project was also spotlighted for its role in safeguarding Pakistan’s marine ecosystems, both within and beyond its territorial waters.

Expressing concern over persistent violations of anti-pollution laws, the committee called for stricter enforcement by motorway police, including higher fines for illegal stubble burning.

The Inspector General of Motorway Police has been summoned to brief the committee on enforcement progress in the next meeting.

Additionally, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) was directed to submit a detailed report on waste management practices, composting initiatives, and collaborations with nurseries.

The committee unanimously approved "The Climate Accountability Bill, 2024", which sets minimum standards for businesses to mitigate their environmental impact. This legislation marks a significant step toward integrating climate responsibility into Pakistan’s sustainable development framework.

The "Pakistan Environmental Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2024", moved by Nuzhat Sadiq, MNA, was deferred to the next meeting for further deliberation.

The committee underscored the need for transparent implementation of PSDP projects, robust monitoring mechanisms, and enhanced inter-agency collaboration to ensure Pakistan meets its global environmental commitments.

The Ministry of Climate Change was also directed to provide detailed updates on climate adaptation training programs under the Climate Resilient Urban Human Settlements Unit.

The meeting was attended by MNAs, including Aqeel Malik, Tahira Aurangzeb, Shaista Khan, Shaista Pervaiz, Syeda Shehla Raza (virtually), Awais Haider Jakhar, and Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal.