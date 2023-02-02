National Assembly Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Thursday approved the development budget of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, while the decision on Hajj Advisory Committee and short-term Hajj flights would be taken later

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Thursday approved the development budget of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, while the decision on Hajj Advisory Committee and short-term Hajj flights would be taken later.

These decisions were made in the committee meeting under the chairmanship of Syed Imran Ahmed Shah, held here in the Parliament House.

The committee was informed that three development projects were under completion in the last financial year, including the construction of a protective wall around the Hajj Complex in Quetta, the preparation of a feasibility report for the construction of the Lahore Hajj Complex and the construction of a bridge at the zero point of the Kartarpur Corridor.

The committee was told that the wall of Quetta Hajj Complex had been constructed timely and within the approved budget. While Rs15.365 million were approved for the Lahore Hajj Complex, but this project was completed in Rs7.865 million. However, due to non availability of funds and rising prices of essential commodities, only 74% of the Kartarpur Corridor bridge was completed, but 98% of the sanctioned amount of Rs 450 million was spent on it. Therefore, during the current financial year i.e. before June 30, it would also be completed.

The committee was apprised that Rs330.773 million had been allocated for the sacred papers recycling plant, out of which Rs33.145 million had been received adding that work had been commenced on it, but before June 30, this year, it would also be completed.

The committee was informed that PC-1 of Hajj Complex Lahore had been approved and it would cost Rs1971.787 million whereas in the current financial year Rs100 million had been allocated for it while Rs20 million had been released.

Due to this, only 4% of the work has been completed.

The committee was told that a tube well would be installed in Hajj Complex Quetta, which would cost Rs14.663 million. All this amount had been earmarked for the current financial year, however, Rs 2.932 million had been released so far i.e. till the second quarter. However, 70 percent of the work had been completed on the spot.

Therefore, the committee was requested to approve Rs.936 and Rs.165.048 million respectively for the construction of Haj Complex Lahore and sacred papers recycling plant for the financial year 2023-24. The committee approved the required amount for these two projects.

The committee was apprised that the Hajj Advisory Committee was abolished in the previous era. Similarly, in earlier periods, some pilgrims were given the facility to go for Hajj through short-duration flights, who paid more money than the general pilgrims. But this facility was discontinued in 2017.

The committee decided that the issue of Hajj Advisory Committee should be brought to the notice of the National Assembly Speaker and the final decision would be made after meeting the Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and hearing the position of Pakistan International Airlines regarding short-haul flights.

Chairman Syed Imran Ahmad Shah presided over the meeting, while members of the Committee, Chaudhry Faqir Ahmed, Shahnaz Saleem Malik, Pir Syed Fazal Ali Shah Jilani, Shagufata Jamani, Shahida Akhtar Ali, Saira Banu attended the meeting.

In addition, the Secretary and senior officials Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony attended the meeting.