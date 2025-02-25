Open Menu

NA Body Approves Rs3b Maritime Budget, Pushes For Gwadar’s Blue Economy Hub

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2025 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The National Assembly Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs Tuesday unanimously approved a budget proposal of Rs. 3045.718 million for the upcoming financial year 2025-26.

The meeting, chaired by MNA Abdul Qadir Patel, focused on the development of Pakistan’s maritime sector, with a special emphasis on transforming Gwadar into a thriving maritime hub.

The Committee reviewed ongoing Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) projects for 2024-25 and future initiatives by the Gwadar Port Authority.

Members pledged unwavering support for the Gwadar Blue Economy Center, a flagship project aimed at fostering sustainable economic growth and unlocking the potential of Pakistan’s maritime resources.

Chairman Patel stressed the importance of integrating Sindh into the Blue Economy framework, stating, “Sindh’s inclusion is vital for the success of this initiative.

Addressing pressing concerns, the Committee formed a Sub-Committee to tackle severe traffic congestion and poor road conditions around the Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

The Sub-Committee, led by Convenor Sardar Nabil Ahmed Gabol, has been tasked with resolving these issues within one month. Other members include Kesoo Mal Kheal Das and Hassaan Sabir.

The meeting was attended by prominent figures, including Minister Qasir Ahmed Sheikh, Syed Shah Ahad Ali Shah, Muhammad Ashraf Sahi, and senior officials from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

Participants joined both in person and via Zoom, underscoring the urgency of advancing Pakistan’s maritime agenda.

