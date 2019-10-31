NA body asks conducting inquiry of bringing banned gas cylinders into ill fated train

National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Thursday unanimously recommended conducting inquiry to ascertain why the banned gas cylinders were brought in the ill fated train and submit a report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Thursday unanimously recommended conducting inquiry to ascertain why the banned gas cylinders were brought in the ill fated train and submit a report.

The meeting chaired by Riaz Fityana directed the concerned to submit the inquiry report with details of the reasons of bringing gas cylinders in the train, which met accident near Rahim Yar Khan.

The Committee offered Fatiha for the departed soul of the passengers�in train incident occurred on Thursday morning when the train suddenly caught fire near Rahim Yar Khan,�while traveling between Karachi and Lahore. � ���� The committee also condemned and took serious notice of the incident of rape of seven-year-old school girl in Pannu Aqil, widely circulating on the social media. The committee recommended that Inspector General of Police Sindh shall inquire into the matter and submit detail report of the incident to the Committee.� � The Committee considered the Bill�"The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Article 25) (Moved by Dr. Nafisa Shah, MNA)"after detail deliberations the Committee deferred the same till next meeting with recommendation that the mover shall redraft the Bill as per observations of the Committee and then place it before the Committee.

� The Committee reconsidered the Bills"The Federal Ombudsmen Institutional Reforms (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Article 22) and The Recognition and Enforcement (Arbitration Agreements and Foreign Arbitral Awards) (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Article 9) (Moved by Syed Fakhar Imam, MNA);"after detail deliberations the Committee deferred the same till its next meeting.� The Committee re-considered the Bill�"the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Article 51, 76 and 106) (Moved by Ms. Kishwar Zahra, MNA)"after detail deliberations the Committee deferred the same till next meeting.�The Committee considered the Bill, "The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Article No. 51 and 59) (moved by Ms. Kishwar Zahra, MNA)".After detail deliberations the Committee recommends that the same be referred to the House with recommendation that a Parliamentary/Special Committee shall be constituted for consideration of the same.�Members/MNAs/Movers, Atta Ullah, .LalChand, Muhammad Farooq Azam Malik, Ms. Kishwar Zehra, Malik Muhammad Ehsan Ullah Tiwana, Agha Hassan Baloch, Syed Hussain Tariq, Ms.Nafeesa Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar Ms. Aliya Kamran and Syed Fakhar Imam, attended the meeting besides the senior officers from the Ministry of Law and Justice with their staff.