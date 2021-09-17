NA body asks for review of mandate, functions of SWO

The Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat on Friday directed Establishment Division to bring a service delivery model of Staff Welfare Organization (SWO) within two months for its re-organization

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat on Friday directed Establishment Division to bring a service delivery model of Staff Welfare Organization (SWO) within two months for its re-organization.

The Committee was of the view that there was duplicity in the charter and functions of the SWO and other Staff Welfare related organization under the Establishment Division.

The Committee met under the chairpersonship of Ms. Kishwer Zehra, MNA in Parliament House today.

The Committee was informed that the Staff Welfare Organization was mandated to assess needs of Federal Government Employees, initiate schemes for their wellbeing, provide educational stipends to their dependents and establish/provide other community services.

The representative of SWO apprised the Committee that the organization was performing its functions and managing its establishments in Islamabad and four provincial capitals through its 415 staff members.

Further apprising the Committee about the annual budgetary allocation versus expenditure of the organization, he apprised that the administrative expenditure outcast other employees welfare activities and maintenance of its establishments. The Additional Secretary, Establishment Division informed that on the order of the incumbent Secretary, a review of the mandate and organizational structure of the SWO was underway.

He informed that the review report would be presented before the Committee in two months, that would contain suggestion for making the Organization self-reliant and more responsive towards the needs of the Federal Government Employees.

The Committee pended discussion on the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021 due to absence of Chairman OGRA.

The Committee opined that public functionaries should accord priority to the parliamentary business.

The Committee also pended discussion on the Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2021 for further discussion on the bill.

The Committee was of the view that policy matters should remain within the purview of the Public Representatives i.e Minister In- Charge of any Ministry/Division since ultimately Public representatives were answerable to their constituents.

The Committee pended discussion on the Constitution (Amendment) Bills moved by MNAs Aliya Kamran and Salahuddin Ayubi seeking amendments in Article 27 of the Constitution for enhancing provincial and regional quota in federal government jobs. The Committee after briefing on SDGs Schemes of the government was of the view that projects funded by the federal money should be executed through and monitored by the Federal Government.

The members complained that the work on projects executed by the provincial departments was either substandard or were still incomplete since many years. The Additional Secretary Cabinet Division apprised the Committee that a Steering Committee headed by Defence Minister approved all the schemes received from provincial governments and a proper mechanism was in place of their monitoring. Regarding execution of projects through Pak-PWD, he said that a project worth Rs.12 billion were being executed in different parts of the country.

On a query by the Chairperson, he informed that a scheme had been approved for provision of water to Islamabad Capital Territory with the cost of Rs.150 billion.

The meeting was attended by Ali Muhammad Khan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, MNAs; Ali Nawaz Awan, Tahir Sadiq, Muhammad Aslam Khan, Uzma Riaz, Rana Iradat Sharif Khan, Shahnaz Saleem Malik, Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, Aliya Kamran, Additional Secretaries Cabinet and Establishment Divisions.