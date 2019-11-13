NA body asks NADRA for comprehensive briefing on CNICs issue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :National Standing Committee on Interior here on Wednesday directed the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for comprehensive briefing on hardship being faced by people for making minor correction in their CNICs.

The meeting was chaired by the Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz.

The committee passed the bill titled "the Mutual Legal Assistance (Criminal Matter) Bill, 2019" while remaining bills on the agenda were deferred till next meeting due to the absence of the movers.

� Committee raised question about criteria for issuance of Sehat Insaf Cards, it has been observed that well off citizens were also issued Sehat Insaf Cards.

The Committee asked briefing by Chairman NADRA regarding the survey conducted by NADRA for issuance of the cards.

�Sher Akbar Khan, Mr. Rahat Aman Ullah Bhatti, Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar, Sardar Talib Hassan Nakai, Syed Iftikhar Ul Hassan Nadeem Abbas, Syed Agha Rafiullh, Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur, Abdul Qadir Patel, the senior officers from the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Law and Justice, FIA and ICT attended the meeting.