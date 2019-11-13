UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NA Body Asks NADRA For Comprehensive Briefing On CNICs Issue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 05:38 PM

NA body asks NADRA for comprehensive briefing on CNICs issue

National Standing Committee on Interior here on Wednesday directed the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for comprehensive briefing on hardship being faced by people for making minor correction in their CNICs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :National Standing Committee on Interior here on Wednesday directed the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for comprehensive briefing on hardship being faced by people for making minor correction in their CNICs.

The meeting was chaired by the Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz.

The committee passed the bill titled "the Mutual Legal Assistance (Criminal Matter) Bill, 2019" while remaining bills on the agenda were deferred till next meeting due to the absence of the movers.

� Committee raised question about criteria for issuance of Sehat Insaf Cards, it has been observed that well off citizens were also issued Sehat Insaf Cards.

The Committee asked briefing by Chairman NADRA regarding the survey conducted by NADRA for issuance of the cards.

�Sher Akbar Khan, Mr. Rahat Aman Ullah Bhatti, Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar, Sardar Talib Hassan Nakai, Syed Iftikhar Ul Hassan Nadeem Abbas, Syed Agha Rafiullh, Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur, Abdul Qadir Patel, the senior officers from the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Law and Justice, FIA and ICT attended the meeting.

Related Topics

National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA) Federal Investigation Agency Criminals 2019 From

Recent Stories

Govt grants four-week conditional permission to Na ..

6 minutes ago

Stocks hit by trade doubts, Hong Kong unrest

2 minutes ago

District administration issues maximum stock limit ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar stresses ..

2 minutes ago

Italian envoy assures support for promoting sustai ..

3 minutes ago

Another movement against PTI govt on cards

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.