NA body briefed on 12th 5-Year Plan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Planning Development and Reform was briefed on Wednesday about salient features of the draft 12th five years plan.

The committee Chaired of Junaid Akbar, was briefed by the Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, who also suggested that the Standing Committees on Planning, Development and Reform and Finance and Revenue may examine and suggest valuable opinions on draft plan before finalizing.

He further informed that the government was trying to achieve the target of sustainable GDP by controlling fiscal deficit, improving balance of payment, promoting exports through improving domestic production and decreasing imports.

For improvement in domestic productivity the government was planning to pay special attention towards agriculture sector, small medium enterprises (SME) and large-scale manufacturing. He also invited the Committee to visit the Ministry for detailed briefing on the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

The Committee also discussed the compliance report regarding the recommendations of the previous meeting; however expressed its dissatisfaction over the reply of ministry regarding Mansehra Air Port.

The Committee constituted a Sub-Committee to examine the Mansehra Airport Project, under the convener-ship of Saleh Muhammad along-with two committee members.

The Ministry submitted comprehensive analysis on last three 5 years Plans while the representatives from the governments of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa placed issues relating to devolved matters before the Committee.

The Committee recommended that the pending issues relating to devolved ministries may be resolved at the earliest by the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination with consultation of Cabinet Division.

The Director General (Works) CDA briefed the Committee about construction of additional family suits for the members of Parliament.

The Committee appreciated the KPK government for inclusion of Marble City Buner Project in the Provincial Development Programme 2019-20 on the recommendation of National Assembly Standing Committee.