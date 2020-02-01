NA body briefed on Coronavirus threats

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Friday received briefing on Coronavirus currently reported in China and spreading different countries of the world.

The committee meeting which was chaired by Khalid Hussain Magsi was informed by the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza that four Pakistani students those were infected by coronavirus, are now recovering from disease.

He apprised that the ministry has closely integrated with Chinese government to overcome the disease. The government of China assured that all facilities should be provided to the Pakistani students in China.

The committee appreciated the efforts of National Aids Control Programme, government of Sindh to overcome the disease by providing all facilities to the affected people.

The committee was informed that the disease spread was outcome of unsafe medical practicing and that the government of Sindh started awareness programme by conducting seminars and also advertising through electronic and print media.

The committee deferred "The Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Amendment) Bill 2019", "The Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non-Smokers Health (Amendment) Bill, 2019" and "The Islamabad Transfusion of Safe Blood (Amendment) Bill, 2019 due to the absences of its movers.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Haider Ali Khan, Nasir Khan Musa Zai, Dr Afzal Khan Dhandla, Dr Nousheen Hamid, Dr Seemi Bukhari, Ms Fouzia Behram, Professor Shahnaz Naseer Baloch, Dr Nisar Ahmed Cheema, Dr Samina Matloob and Ms Shams-un-Nisa.