NA body briefed on proposed PSDP of Ministry of Communications

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Communications and Postal Services on Tuesday informed the National Assembly Standing Committee on Communications that their proposed Public Sector Development Projects (PSDP) 2021-22 was consisting of 90 projects amounting to Rs. 198.119 billion.

The 6th meeting of the Standing Committee on Communications was held under the Chairmanship Murtaza Javed Abbasi, MNA.

The Secretary Ministry of Communications briefed the Committee on PSDP 2021-22. He said that among these projects, 32 were ongoing projects, 26 new ongoing projects and 32 proposed new projects. He further informed that completions of the existing project were given priority.

The Committee discussed the issue of the establishment of two toll plazas within an area of 2 kilometers in Jamshoro and Mansehra.

The GM Revenue National Highway Authority briefed the Committee that two different roads transverse from Hassanabdal to Manshera are N-35 Hassanabdal-Havelian-Manshra-Khunjrab Pass and E-35 Hassanabdal-Havelian-Manshra-Thakot. Both toll plazas are established as per NHA Act 1991 (Amended in 2001) on different routes and arteries of the NHA road network.

The Committee directed that the policy should be to facilitate the public and sought a detailed briefing by NHA in its next meeting with a solution for the public.

The Member Sindh NHA briefed the Committee on Shahdad Kot-Karachi bypass and informed that the Ratodero-Gwader road was constructed in 2012 and Larkana-Kamber road was constructed during 2016. During the financial year of 2019-20, he told the Government of Sindh started working on the 5.5km eastern side of the bypass and the work is under progress. While the western side of Kamber-Shahdadkot bypass is part of the upcoming ADP scheme of the Sindh government.

The Committee was updated about the progress on service areas and completion of fuel stations on Hazara Motorway, Multan-Sukkur and Lahore-Multan motorways.

The Committee was informed that the proposed services would be provided on the Hazara motorway including fuel stations, public toilets, tuck shops, tyre shops, lube shops and workshops.

In this connection, procurement is under process and the fuel facility will be available in six months time period, the Committee was told.

The Committee directed to shorten the period required in the process. Moreover, fuel stations on Multan-Sukker motorway at Rohri, Quttub Din Shah, Zahirpir and Multan are under process, while the fueling facility at Azampur and Uch Sharif is available.

The Director General Pakistan Post (PO) briefed the Committee on fraud cases of PO under investigation by FIA. The Committee was informed that fraud cases pending with FIA are 83 involving amount Rs. 358.39 million. In this connection 56 cases are under investigation with the agency and 27 FIRs have been registered for recovery of the loss incurred to the department, he told. Moreover, 40 cases involving a loss of Rs. 157.73 million are also under trial with courts, he also added.

The Committee showed its dissatisfaction over slow pace of recovery and desired a briefing on the issue by FIA in its next meeting.

The Bill titled "The National Highways Safety (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Government Bill)" was considered and the Committee decided to defer the Bill till its next meeting.

The Bill titled "The Pakistan Postal Services (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (moved by Mr. Amjad Ali Khan, MNA)" was considered and the Committee decided to defer the Bill till its next meeting.

Members of the Committee, the mover and MNAs including Prince Muhammad Nawaz Allai, Saleh Muhammad, Engr. Usman Khan Tarakai, Imran Khattak, Aamir Talal Gopang, Muhammad Aslam Khan, Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali, Jai Parkash, Usama Qadri, Ehsanullah Reki, Dr. Darshan, Syed Abrar Ali Shah, Ramesh Lal, Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, Amjad Ali Khan and the senior officers from the Ministry of Communications, National Highways Authority, Motorways Police and Pakistan Post attended the meeting.