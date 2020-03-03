NA body briefed on social media rules

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication on Monday briefed on recently notified social media rules.

The meeting was chaired by Ali Khan Jadoon. The Secretary, Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (IT&T) and Chairman, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) briefed the Committee on recently notified social media rules by the Federal Cabinet regarding "The Citizens Protection (Against Online Harm) Rules, 2020" under Sections of "The Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-Organization) Act, 1996 and "The Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016".

The Committee was not satisfied by the briefing of the Secretary Ministry of IT&T and Chairman PTA.

While briefing, several questions were raised by the committee members about the Citizens Protection Rules, 2020.

The Members were of the view that said rules should be discussed in the National Assembly and then same should be referred to the Standing Committee on IT&T for its further deliberations/clarification.

The above mentioned rules should also be referred to the House after recommendations of the Committee.

The Committee deferred the agenda and directed the Ministry of IT&T, Ministry of Law and Justice, PTA, NACTA, NTC and FIA to further brief the Committee in detail in its next meeting.

The Committee also deferred the agenda items regarding "Complete details on all the vacant positions (post wise) in the Ministry of IT & T and its attached departments; promotion/seniority due of the incumbents training programmes for fresh graduates subordinate organizations" and "As per Government policy on NFTP, discussion on the inclusion of short subsidies online courses (e-skills) as a possible training option for free Lance Programs" till its next meeting.

The meeting was attended by Sahibzada Sibgatullah, Sher Ali Arbab, Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi, Muhammad Abdul Ghafar Wattoo,. Javairia Zafar Aheer,. Kanwal Shauzab, Ms. Nusrat Wahid, Muhammad Hashim, Malik Sohail Khan, Ali Gohar Khan Romina Khursheed Alam, Maiza Hameed, Shamim Ara Panhwar, Mahesh Kumar, Malani, Naz Baloch, Ayesha Rajab Ali and Syed Mehmood Shah, MNAs.

The meeting was also attended by senior officers of the Ministry of IT & T, PTA, NACTA, NTC and FIA.