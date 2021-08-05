UrduPoint.com

NA Body Briefed On Various Projects Of National Highways & Motorways

NA body briefed on various projects of National Highways & Motorways

Senate Standing Committee on Communications was briefed on Thursday regarding various projects of National Highway and Motorways and construction of rest areas, petrol pumps, other facilities

Senate Standing Committee on Communications was briefed on Thursday regarding various projects of National Highway and Motorways and construction of rest areas, petrol pumps, other facilities.

The committee met here at Parliament House under the chairmanship of Senator Prince Ahmed Omer Ahmedzai.

Secretary Ministry of Communications and Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) briefed the committee regarding Motorway M-8, overall progress made on the project so far and its current status.

The committee was also briefed regarding National Transport Research Center's (NTRC) organisation, function and performance. The committee was informed that NTRC was established in June 1974 in the Planning and Development Division, as one of its Technical Sections, to provide much needed research and development (R&D) support for planning and appraisal of transport sector projects/plans in a coordinated and cost effective manner.

NTRC was transferred to the Communications Division in November 1992. It is effectively functioning as an R&D Wing of the Ministry of Communications.

The committee was further informed that the center conducted 340 studies and prepared 10 reports in last three years.

The committee has stressed for taking steps to overcome overloading issues on National Highways.

The committee was also briefed about the projects approved by NHA board during the last three years in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with special reference to Malakand Division.

The committee also discussed the present status of service areas and petrol pumps on Motorway M-5 and E-35 Hazara Motorway. The officials said that tender for the construction of service areas and petrol pumps were fluted and will open on August 6.

Members of the committee including Senator Saifullah Abro, Senator Danesh Kumar, Senator Muhammad Akram, Senator Kamil Ali Agha, Senator Manzoor Ahmed Kakar, Senator Abida Muhammad Azeem. Senator Umar Farooq and Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haidri also attended the meeting.

Secretary Communications, Chairman NHA and other senior officials of the ministry also attended the meeting.

