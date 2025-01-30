NA Body Briefed Regarding PSDP Projects Of Water Resources
Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2025 | 08:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The National Assembly Standing Committee on Water Resources was informed on Thursday that the construction work of Naulong Dam in Balochistan was set to begin next year and the project would be completed till 2031.
Chaired by Khalid Hussain Magsi, the Committee discussed scrutiny of the budgetary proposals of the Ministry of Water Resources relating to Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the financial year 2025-26;
The Committee expressed displeasure over the late submission of the brief for members' perusal.
Syed Ali Murtza, Secretary of Water Resources briefed the Committee on budgetary proposals for the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2024-25. He told, the Ministry of Water Resources has conducted a thorough review of its budgetary proposals, ensuring alignment with national development goals and efficient resource utilization. The proposed PSDP 2025-26 outlines key funding priorities for ongoing and new initiatives in water management, irrigation, and hydroelectric power generation, he said and added, it categorizes projects based on strategic importance, feasibility, and impact on water sustainability.
Additionally, the document evaluates past performance for the year 2024-25, identifying delays and inefficiencies from previous PSDP cycles to enhance future planning, the Secretary told.
The Project Director of Naulong Dam briefed the Committee that the much-anticipated Naulong Dam project on the Mula River in Balochistan was progressing towards implementation, marking a significant milestone in the region’s water and energy infrastructure. Located approximately 395 km from Quetta, the project requires 4,282 acres of land, with an acquisition cost of Rs. 1.95 billion, he said and added, the Government of Balochistan has already released Rs. 0.9 billion and the land acquisition process has commenced following the completion of necessary formalities. The Committee was informed that the construction is set to begin in February 2026, with an expected completion by 2031, he added.
