NA body chairman assures addressing APDA issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Chairman of the Standing Committee on Interior Raja Khurram Nawaz, on Tuesday, assured to the Chairman of the All Pakistan car Dealers and Importers Association (APDA) Sardar Irfan that the concerns raised by them regarding additional charges in the form of late fees on new registration of vehicles will be addressed.

Chairman of the APDA, Sardar Irfan, President Punjab Haji Tariq Mahmood, Vice Chairman Raja Amir Karim and General Secretary Punjab Malik Qaiser Mahmood met with Chairman of the Standing Committee on Interior Raja Khurram Nawaz, Member National Assembly Hanif Abbasi, Member Zartaj Gul, Member Dr. Fazal Chaudhry, Sardar Nabil Ahmed Gabol, Khawaja Izharul Hassan and DC Islamabad.

During the meeting, the representatives of the APDA expressed their serious concerns over the sharp increase in late fees on new registration of vehicles.

The Chairman of the Standing Committee directed the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad that the move to impose additional charges on late fees should be stopped immediately.

The chairman assured that the matter would be resolved in the next meeting.

Chairman APDA Sardar Irfan and other representatives expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the chairman of the committee and members.

On the other hand, after the meeting, all the dealers were informed that the registration process of the "applied for" vehicle from Islamabad should be stopped immediately until a final decision is taken on the late fee charges in the next meeting.