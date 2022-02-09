UrduPoint.com

NA Body Condemns Brutal Activities Of Indian Forces In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2022 | 04:14 PM

The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan has passed a unanimous resolution condemning Indian forces for their brutal activities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and expresses solidarity with the innocent Kashmiris for their unshakable resolve of self- determination

The committee meeting was held here on Wednesday at Parliament House under the Chairmanship of Rana Shamim Ahmed Khan, MNA.

The meeting was attended by Saleem Rehman, Mehboob Shah, Muhammad Bashir Khan, Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh, Niaz Ahmed Jakhar, Rubina Jamil, Ghazala Saifi, Jamshed Thomas, Syed Imran Ahmed Shah, Nasir Iqbal Bosal and Shamim Ara Panhwar, MNAs/Members.

The senior officers of Ministries of Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan and government of AJK, were also present in the meeting.

During the course of meeting, the committee held that peace in the sub-continent was subject to settlement of long outstanding Kashmir dispute according to the will of the Kashmiris and Resolutions of the United Nations (UN).

The committee was of the view that the brutal activities of Indian Forces could not suppress the Kashmiris from their just demand of self-determination.

The committee expressed salute to the Kashmiri people for showing unshakable courage and determination over atrocities by the Indian Forces.

The committee also condemned the worlds' Human Rights Organizations; including the United Nations (UN), for their intentional silence over the vicious acts by the Indian government.

The committee while condemning terrorist attacks over security personnel at Noshki and Panjgoor also offered "Fateha" for the martyrs and prayed for early recovery of the wounded. The Committee however urged the Government to bring to justice the culprits at the earliest.

The committee also scrutinized the Budgetary Proposals relating to the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the financial year 2022-23 of the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan and endorsed the same with direction to the concerned departments and officers to ensure transparency in utilization of the demanded funds. The Committee however decided to visit AJK and GB in order to oversee the on-ground physical progress of these development projects.

